Early voting turnout, down according to local election officials

JACKSON, Tenn. – Just a few days left to vote early in the Jackson city council and mayoral elections. The administrator of elections says, so far, the turnout has been lower than anticipated .

“The turn out has rather been disappointing if I have to be candid,” said Kim Buckley, Administrator of Elections. Buckley says voter turnout for the city of Jackson municipal election is down so far.

“We were little over 4,000 with three days left to go,” said Buckley.

Early voting started April 17. Now there is only three days left to vote early.

“I do know that we are lagging behind somewhat. 4,050 and some odd voters have was ballots at this point,” said Buckley. She wants to remind the community on the importance on casting your vote. The last day to cast your vote is May 2.

“Good citizens who live in the city of Jackson have a responsibility and an obligation to select our leaders. Our leaders should not be selected by very few people. It is a beautiful right that we have to vote and I would would hope that people will come out and exercise it in the next few days. It’s still not too late,” said Buckley.

She also wants to remind everyone that only those who live in the city of Jackson can vote in this election.