McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Mariah Provence, 16, is currently listed as a runaway juvenile out of McNairy County, according to the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office.

She is believed to be staying in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 731-645-3406.