Services for Mrs. Cynthia Jo Billingsley Kemp will be Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery located on State Highway 423 in McKenzie.

Visitation will be Tuesday starting at 1:00 pm until service time. Mrs. Kemp age 89 died Friday April 26, 2019 at her residence in McKenzie, she was the widow of James Kemp who died in 1996. She and Mr. James operated the dairy farm until his health did not allow it any longer. She was born November 21, 1929 the daughter of Martin Eugene and Frances Ella Thomas Billingsley in rural Carroll County and lived most of young life in Henry County, she received her Bachelor’s Degree from Bethel College and her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and completed 25 years of this career before she became a Farmer’s wife and a rural mail carrier. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include cousins and her long term caregivers: Rufalene Webb, Sam Steel, Norma Hart, and Cindy Joyner. Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home 731-352-4848