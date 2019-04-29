Paula Casterline Abramczyk
|Paula Casterline Abramczyk of Paris
|72
|St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville
|Thursday, April 25, 2019
|Celebration of Life: 3:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Family
|1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 prior to the Celebration of Life
|April 11, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio
|Lesley Charles Casterline and Edna Allen Bright Casterline, both preceded
|George Abramczyk, Survives in Paris, TN; Married: October 2, 1965
|George Thomas Abramczyk, Columbus, OH
Jonathan (Rebecca Walker) Abramczyk, Paris, TN
David James Abramczyk, preceded November 1984
|Amanda Anne Abramczyk and Evan James Abramczyk
|Dale (Debbie) Casterline, Paris, TN
Thomas (Josephine) Casterline, Cleveland, OH
Lloyd Casterline, preceded
|Several nieces, nephews and friends
|Ms. Abramczyk was retired from Jones Day in Ohio. She loved knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She lived her life with spiritual guidance.