Paula Casterline Abramczyk

 Paula Casterline Abramczyk of Paris
72
St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville
Thursday, April 25, 2019
Celebration of Life: 3:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Family
1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, April 28, 2019 prior to the Celebration of Life
April 11, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio
Lesley Charles Casterline and Edna Allen Bright Casterline, both preceded
George Abramczyk, Survives in Paris, TN; Married: October 2, 1965
George Thomas Abramczyk, Columbus, OH

Jonathan (Rebecca Walker) Abramczyk, Paris, TN

David James Abramczyk, preceded November 1984
Amanda Anne Abramczyk and Evan James Abramczyk
Dale (Debbie) Casterline, Paris, TN

Thomas (Josephine) Casterline, Cleveland, OH

Lloyd Casterline, preceded
Several nieces, nephews and friends
Ms. Abramczyk was retired from Jones Day in Ohio. She loved knitting, crocheting, and gardening. She lived her life with spiritual guidance.