Police investigate after report of gun shot heard by neighbors

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson police respond to calls of the sound of a gun shot early, Monday evening.

Police cars surrounded a home on Robin Lane in east Jackson around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released information on whether anyone has been injured or if anyone is in custody.

One neighbor told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News she was next door when she says she heard a gun shot.

“I saw the boys running out of the house, and I thought they were playing, and then I realized it was real, so I ran across the street and he was sitting in the doorway bleeding,” said Cynthia Curry, who lives in the area.

Emergency medical teams arrived a short time later, At least one person was seen being loaded onto a helicopter to be airlifted from the scene.