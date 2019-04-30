Bill banning cell phone use while driving arrives at governor’s desk

JACKSON, Tenn. – A bill has arrived at Governor Bill Lee’s desk that will change driving in Tennessee.

Both the House and Senate bills would prohibit the use of handheld devices while driving. Drivers could still talk on the phone with the help of hands-free devices. The senate bill passed Tuesday afternoon by a 23-7 vote.

If Lee signs the bill, Tennessee will become the 19th state to prohibit hand held cell phone use while driving.

Crockett County sheriff Troy Klyce said the bill is addressing a serious problem.

“It’s a significant issue. We make a lot of traffic stops, and the call always comes in of an impaired driver,” Klyce said.

It is already illegal in Tennessee to text while driving, as well as using a handheld device while driving in a construction or school zone.

The fines would start at $50 and go up to $200.