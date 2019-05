JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.

Jackson Police say a female was struck by a gunshot inside the Parkwood Apartments on Parkway at 9 Tuesday night.

Jackson Police say she has no major injuries. Jackson Police say there are no suspects.

Jackson Police are still investigating. Stay with us online and on-air as this story develops.

We first heard of this story thanks to a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster.