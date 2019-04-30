Jerry F. Crawford of Paris

80

Henry County Healthcare Center

Saturday, April 27, 2019

2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019

McEvoy Funeral Home

Bro. Tom Winchester

Olive Branch Cemetery

12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 prior to the service

September 6, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee

Wade Sanders, Jimmy Hammon, Luke Crawford, Steve Crawford

Felix Porter Crawford and Flavis Hall Crawford, both preceded

Kelli Crawford of Bradford, TN Cindy (Lee) Jennings of Metropolis, IL

Wade Sanders of Milan, TN Tyler Jennings and Madalynn Jennings of Metropolis, IL

None

Billy Crawford, Eddie Crawford, and Hugh Donald Hall, all three preceded

Numerous nieces and nephews