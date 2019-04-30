Jerry F. Crawford

 Jerry F. Crawford of Paris
80
Henry County Healthcare Center
Saturday, April 27, 2019
2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bro. Tom Winchester
Olive Branch Cemetery
12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 prior to the service
September 6, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee
Wade Sanders, Jimmy Hammon, Luke Crawford, Steve Crawford
Felix Porter Crawford and Flavis Hall Crawford, both preceded
Kelli Crawford of Bradford, TN

Cindy (Lee) Jennings of Metropolis, IL
Wade Sanders of Milan, TN

Tyler Jennings and Madalynn Jennings of Metropolis, IL
None
Billy Crawford, Eddie Crawford, and Hugh Donald Hall, all three preceded
Numerous nieces and nephews
Mr. Crawford loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.