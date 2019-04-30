Jerry F. Crawford
|Jerry F. Crawford of Paris
|80
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Saturday, April 27, 2019
|2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Tom Winchester
|Olive Branch Cemetery
|12:00-2:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 prior to the service
|September 6, 1938 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Wade Sanders, Jimmy Hammon, Luke Crawford, Steve Crawford
|Felix Porter Crawford and Flavis Hall Crawford, both preceded
|Kelli Crawford of Bradford, TN
Cindy (Lee) Jennings of Metropolis, IL
|Wade Sanders of Milan, TN
Tyler Jennings and Madalynn Jennings of Metropolis, IL
|None
|Billy Crawford, Eddie Crawford, and Hugh Donald Hall, all three preceded
|Numerous nieces and nephews
|Mr. Crawford loved fishing, hunting and the outdoors.