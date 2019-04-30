JMCSS members discuss future plans for the school board

JACKSON, Tenn.–“There’s nothing your going to say in this meeting that’s going to have me change my mind,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones.



Dr. Eric Jones said his mind is made up since announcing his resignation in early April.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked school board members what may have led to Jones’ decision to suddenly resign.

“I hope I didn’t have anything to do with his resignation,” said Shannon Stewart, JMCSS Board Member.

Before the meeting, when questioned about why he decided to resign, Jones chose not to elaborate.

He also made it clear, despite his resignation he wants the school board and the school system to move forward.

“I hope and pray that the board will come together and make decisions that will help move this district forward in (Tuesday night’s) discussion,” said Dr. Jones.

With a little more than a year into his 10-year-plan, Dr. Jones hopes the school board will continue to implement it.

“Selfishly yes, I would like to see things still move forward with those plans,” said Dr. Jones.

Aside from those plans, Jackson-Madison County School Board Chairman Kevin Alexander said they are working on bringing the board members together.

“Board that is divided, we need to reconcile, and we really need to do that before there’s another superintendent,” said school board Chairman Kevin Alexander.

“We will be continuing the conversation that we had tonight about how will go about naming a superintendent, how will we go about searching for a new superintendent,” said Stewart.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the issue of naming an interim superintendent was discussed, however there was no indication on when that would happen.

Dr. Jones’ last day as school superintendent is June 30.