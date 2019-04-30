NAACP announces Freedom Fund Banquet on May 26

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP has announced details for a big event in the Hub City.

During a news conference at their downtown Jackson headquarters, NAACP President Harrell Carter announced Tuesday that Civil Rights Activist and Sirus CM Radio host Joe Madison will be the keynote speaker during their annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

Carter also revealed the theme of this year’s event and what it means to the NAACP.

“The banquet has a theme of educate, organize, mobilize, and education means we’re educating the community as we continue the struggle for civil rights and for equity in the Jackson-Madison community,” Carter said.

The 56th annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be held May 26 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Tickets for the event are $65.