TBI releases annual ‘Crime on Campus’ report

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released their annual Crime on Campus report Tuesday, documenting the number and types of crimes reported at college campuses across the state.

According to the TBI, the total number of crimes reported statewide has decreased overall by more than 15 percent from 2017 to 2018.

The TBI says that decrease includes a 50 percent decrease in reports of robberies on college campuses in that time frame, a nearly 18 percent decrease in sex offenses, and a 10 percent decrease in reports of rape.

The full report is available online on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation website.