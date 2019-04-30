West Tennessee Healthcare names 2018 President’s Award winner

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has named Deena Kail the 2018 President’s Award winner for her work with the West Tennessee Women’s Center and Ayers Children’s Medical Center.

Kail is the executive director of both departments. She received the annual award during the April Department Directors’ Meeting for West Tennessee Healthcare.

The award recognizes a department director who goes above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities, according to a news release.

Kail is active with multiple professional, community and civic organizations, including the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care, and has been instrumental in improving and expanding neonatal care in West Tennessee, the release says.