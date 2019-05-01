Balloons released in memory of Hwy. 412 crash victim

SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Families and friends released balloons for a loved one Wednesday.

At Catfish Cabin, friends and family of Chasity Thomas, a former employee at Catfish Cabin, gathered to remember her.

Thomas was killed in a car crash on Highway 412 Tuesday.

Thomas was 30 years old.

Coworkers say she was friendly and always smiling.

“Right now, we just lost a family member to us, and it’s something that we can not bare. It is a hard pill to swallow,” Eugene Harris, a coworker of Thomas, said. “We will continue to push on in her memory and continue to be there for her family and anyone we can.”

Thomas leaves behind her husband and two children.