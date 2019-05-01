Grant pays for 4,000+ recycling carts in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Wheels are turning all around Henderson — the wheels on new recycling carts.

“We got a waste reduction grant for three cities —cities of Henderson, Lexington and Adamsville — to distribute curbside recycling carts to residents,” said Amber Greene, recycling coordinator at the West Tennessee Recycling Hub.

The $179,000 grant paid for more than 4,000 carts.

“We had blue recycling bags for residents to pick up and use,” Green said. “Changing to the carts eliminates the blue bags, and hopefully it will increase recycling by 50 percent.”

Currently, workers have to tear open each blue bag they receive before it’s put on the line, where employees sort through the cardboard, plastic, and paper.

In the coming weeks, the West Tennessee Recycling Hub will be getting new equipment to help them better sort through the trash.

“We are already seeing an increase in calls to the city and here at the office. So far we’ve received about 50 calls to sign up for the carts,” Greene said.

The hub services 11 counties and cities, and last year, the hub recycled more than 3,000 tons of trash.

Wednesday was day four of crews delivering the blue recycling carts all around Henderson, and they hope to be done by the end of the week.

If you want to join the recycling program, call 731-989-9855 or email recycle@hendersontn.gov.