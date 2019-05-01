Local wedding planners host style shoots, prepare for busy months

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Local wedding professionals are hosting a style shoot.

A style shoot is a miniature version of a mock wedding.

This is the fifth year Krisy Thomas has done this shoot.

The professionals say brides and grooms don’t need to travel outside of the Hub City for their wedding.

“I think what people don’t know about the Jackson area, people are traveling to come to Jackson to get married,” wedding planner Krisy Thomas said. “I would say, with my clients, I’ve got clients who are based in Nashville, Memphis, even Louisiana, because we have so many beautiful venues.”

Summer months are one of the busiest times for wedding season.