Madison County officials share motorcycle safety tips

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — As the warm weather is returning, so are the motorcyclists.

Drivers are encouraged to ‘Look Twice, Save a Life,’ because May is motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Sergeant Richard King with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office explains why looking out for motorcycles on the road is critical.

“Since 1998, we’ve had 2,417 motorcycle crashes that were fatal,” Sgt. King said.

King says 2018 saw the largest amount of fatalities in 20 years with 168 motorcycle deaths.

He says more than ever, drivers are encouraged to check blind spots and mirrors and to use turn signals when changing lanes.

“‘Look Twice, Save a Life’ makes a lot of sense if you take your time at intersections or in driveways and look before you go,” King said. “You could save somebody’s life.”

If you are a motorcyclist, you should be taking precautions as well. According to the Bumpus Harley Davidson of Jackson dealership, riders should be driving as if they are invisible and not assume that other drivers see you.

“I strongly urge all riders – whatever your skill level is – there’s classes you can take to strengthen those skills and make you better,” King said.

Riders can also take precautions by wearing protective gear and keeping bikes in their best working conditions.