Gibson Baptist Association holds National Day of Prayer service

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One group is hoping to spread the message of love.

The Gibson Baptist Association held their National Day of Prayer service Thursday.

They sang songs, recognized veterans and prayed for the community.

Members say they hope the theme “Love One Another” continues after the day is over.

“All people, groups come together and genuinely express among ourselves and across our counties the theme of love,” Roger Stacy, the Director of Missions at the Gibson Baptist Association, said.

The National Day of Prayer is held the first Thursday in May each year.