Humboldt graduating seniors visit elementary schools

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Seniors took a trip down memory lane as they get ready to graduate.

“It’s a dream come true, it’s like a passing of the torch to the younger generation,” graduating senior Joshua Robinson said.

That’s how seniors from Humboldt High School feel as they got the chance to walk down the halls of their old elementary schools Thursday.

“It feels pretty good, it feels like a big accomplishment,” graduating senior David Hicks said.

“Emotional, just holding it in right now though,” graduating senior Anthony Jones.

Elementary school students cheered on the seniors as they walked down the halls and gave out high fives.

Once the seniors were done at Stigall Primary School, they hopped back on the bus and headed to East Elementary, where the celebration continued.

And they’ve all got some big plans for after graduation.

“I will be attending the illustrious Tennessee State University, majoring in pre-pharmacy, go Tigers!” said graduating senior Skylor Gibson.

“Jackson State, AMT program,” Hicks said.

“Going to TCAT and going into the welding industry,” Robinson said.

“I’m going to college to play basketball,” Jones said.

Some students even saw family and had to give hugs.

The seniors say they hope this gives the elementary school students the inspiration to not give up on their education.

“We were in their position at one time, so they look up to us as the future, and we can be a guiding light for them to show them that everything is possible,” Robinson said.

There were fifty seniors walking the halls today.

They will graduate May 17 inside the gym at Humboldt High School.