Jackson considers implementing spay and neuter fine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday evening Jackson’s city council agenda review committee met to consider items for the May Jackson City Council meeting.

One issue discussed was an amendment to the animal control ordinance.

“What it does is make mandatory spay and neuter for the city of Jackson,” Dr. Vicki Lake said.

Dr. Lake is the chair of the Jackson Animal Care Center. She says there will be a fee if people don’t choose to spay and neuter their pets.

“It is a $20 fee per year, per animal, that is paid to the animal care center,” Lake said.

Some people fear this amendment could do more harm than good, especially for low-income Jackson residents.

“We believe this ordinance will victimize low-income people who take in strays that don’t have the money to get their animals fixed through a retail vet experience,” said Karen Byers with the West Tennessee Spay and Neuter Coalition.

However, Dr. Lake says they will assist people who need the help.

“If people cannot afford to have their animals spayed and neutered, there is a fund at the foundation that assists people with doing that,” Lake said.

Jackson’s city council will vote on the amendment to the ordinance next Tuesday, May 7.