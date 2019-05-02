Local internet provider throws annual block party

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — A local internet and telephone company threw a block party Thursday.

The festivities were the seventh annual Aeneas Block Party in downtown Jackson.

Guests enjoyed live music and one dollar hot dogs, burgers and beverages.

“This is our way to give back to the community, for us to interact with our customers face-to-face. It’s also a great cause to give back to Jackson Downtown Development,” said Stephen Thorpe, the CEO of Aeneas.

All proceeds go towards Jackson Downtown Development.