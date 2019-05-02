Union University orchestra plays superhero themes in concert

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether you are Team Thanos or Team Avengers, no one can deny that it’s the season of both heroes and villains, and a local university is getting in on the action.

Union University held their annual orchestra and symphonic band concert Thursday.

During the concert, students performed songs from some of the most popular superhero and action movies including Batman, Spider-man, Star Trek and The Incredibles.

Organizers say both students and faculty put in many hours of hard work to make this concert a success.

“That collaborative effort from the faculty, the staff, the students, has been magnificent. We look forward to this every year and look forward to doing it in the coming years as well,” orchestra director Michael Mann said.

There were also door prizes and giveaways for people who showed up to the concert dressed as their favorite superhero or villain.