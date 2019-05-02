Upcoming West TN plant sale to feature 4,000+ types of plants

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — One of the largest plant sales in the state will take place this Saturday.

The Madison County Master Gardener and UT Gardens will host the 2019 plant sale on Airways Boulevard.

The event will be at the West Tennessee Education and Research Center, and it will run from 7 a.m. to noon.

A representative for UT Gardens spoke about what makes the event essential for anyone interested.

“What we’re trying to do is provide quality at an affordable price, so this is a great opportunity for people who are just getting into gardening to get a lot of plant material at a reasonable price,” horticulture extension agent for the University of Tennessee Celeste Scott said.

She added that over 4,000 types of plants will be on sale Saturday.

Part of the profits will go towards horticulture education in the community.