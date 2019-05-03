2 tornadoes confirmed in northwest Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down Thursday night in northwest Tennessee.

The tornadoes, both categorized as EF-0, were confirmed near Ridgely in Lake County and near Hornbeak in Obion County, according to the National Weather Service in Memphis.

Both paths were 100 yards long and 0.2 miles wide and produced 80 mile per hour winds. The tornado in Lake county formed in open country west of South Bluff Road. It uprooted trees as it moved through a creek bed but the tornado dissipated a short distance after crossing South Bluff Road. The tornado in Obion county uprooted a few trees and broke tree limbs as it crossed Highway 21.

Storm Team Weather was on air tracking both tornadoes on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.