Annual ‘Relay For Life’ raises money for cancer treatment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday night, both survivors and caretakers gathered to continue the fight against cancer.

The 2019 Relay For Life of Madison County was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Relay For Life helps raise money towards the American Cancer Society.

25 groups set up booths on Friday to help raise money for cancer research and treatment.

American Cancer Society community management director Amy Morris says events like these are important to show that no one has to go through their fight alone.

“When you see a community of people who’ve been through what maybe you’re just now going through, you know there’s hope, and you feel just that there’s people that you can depend on and people that you can look at and you find mentors here,” Morris said.

Morris says they have been hosting this event since 1996, and every year is just as fun and inspiring as the last.