Henderson Farmers Market opens in Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Chester County residents can now get fresh produce every week.

The Henderson Farmers Market is back for its third summer.

Friday was their opening day, with fresh produce, beef, BBQ and even flowers.

One vendor says there are lots of perks to shopping at a farmers market.

“It’s a good place for people to sell the produce, their flowers, their food. It’s just good for the community,” vendor Dana Hodge said.

The Farmers Market will open every Friday at 7 a.m. and stay open until vendors stop selling.