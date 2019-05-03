Henderson prepares to host first round of NAIA baseball tournament

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Batter up! A local town is getting ready to host the first round of the NAIA Tournament.

Henderson is getting ready to take us out to the ball game.

“We’re getting ready to host our first ever first round of the NAIA National Tournament,” Freed-Hardeman University Athletic Director Mike McCutchen said.

The Freed-Hardeman Lions were the regular season conference champions and received a bid to host the first round this year.

“It’s gonna be nice to stay at home, instead of going on the road,” McCutchen said. “It’s a little more preparation in advance, but we’re excited about it.”

The school is improving the bleachers at the baseball fields in preparation for the games.

And the chamber of commerce is getting the rest of the town ready.

“With the players, and then the coaches coming, and of course their fan base, the economic impact here on our retailers and our restaurants will be huge,” said Channing Carroll of the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will be at the games answering questions to get people out into the community.

“We plan to be there to really drive the fans into the community, to get them to restaurants and shopping and show what we do have to offer,” Carroll said.

Teams will be able to practice on the field May 12, and the tournament starts May 13.

And hopefully the next time the dugout is clear, the Lions will be on the field celebrating a win as they head to the World Series in Idaho.

45 teams are playing in nine different cities across the U.S. during the first round of the tournament.