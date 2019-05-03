Jackson temple holds annual Holocaust memorial service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congregation members joined together for the annual Holocaust memorial service at Congregation B’Nai Israel temple in Jackson.

The service started at seven Friday night. It was led by Joel Newman and Rabbi John Kaplan.

It’s an annual remembrance referred to as the Yom Hashoah service.

“By remembering those loved ones who came before us, we not only honor their memory, but we also acknowledge that their life brought blessings to us,” Rabbi John Kaplan said.

The service was followed by cookies and punch.