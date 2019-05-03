Job seekers get career help at Jackson event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Need help getting into a new career?

Jackson Works is a career readiness and dress for success event designed for people who are entering the workforce.

Organizers are targeting recent college and high school graduates and people who are simply looking to improve their skills or enhance their career.

Event coordinator Dr. Martha Robinson says the event also helped job seekers work on applications.

“We will present skills to fill out an application, develop a resume,” Robinson said. “We have a job coach here where people can actually get resumes done on the spot.”

Empire Beauty School helped job seekers look their best with free hair cuts and styles.