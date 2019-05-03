Milan HS investigates noose incident, students hold silent protest

MILAN, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several reports to our newsroom Friday about a demonstration at Milan High School after a noose was reportedly made by a student.

Milan Special School District Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell says the incident happened earlier in the week, and the student has been suspended while the district investigates. Criswell says a threat assessment team is a part of that investigation.

“A student took some wiring that was found out in the CTE building, and take that wiring and formed it into a noose, and then hang it in a transition area between the classroom and the hallway,” Criswell said.

After WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received multiple emails and Facebook comments questioning the motivation behind the incident, we reached out to school officials. Criswell says the risk assessment team will determine the nature of the incident through their investigation.

In response to the incident, students met in the cafeteria Friday morning for a silent protest.

“To express our feelings about a situation that happened in the school that we did not agree with and did not accept,” student Destinee Thomas said.

“It’s uncalled for, it’s unacceptable, and it just shouldn’t occur at all,” student Alijah McAlexander said.

District and school leaders allowed the protest, saying they want to support their students.

“We, as administrators at Milan Special School District, and I personally, am in full support of their voice being heard,” Criswell said.

Students told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they appreciate the district’s response.

“It feels good that we’re able to voice our opinion without any hindrance from anybody,” Thomas said.

“Milan High School is a great school,” McAlexander said. “It is a great school, and they have great leadership.”

Criswell said that they will take whatever actions are needed to ensure that all of the students in the Milan Special School District are safe and able to learn.