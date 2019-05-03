North Side class of ’49 holds reunion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former students of North Side High School came together Friday.

The graduating class of 1949 held a reunion at the Old Country Store at Casey Jones Village.

The class came together to celebrate their 70th class reunion.

Organizer James Dennison said the class graduated with 46 people, and now there are only about 15 of them left.

The graduating class of 1949 has held reunions before, one in 1974 for their 25th and another in 1999 for their 50th.