Phillip Moore was born February 9, 1949 in Selmer, TN the son of the late Thurman Moore and Tommie King Moore. He departed this life on May 2, 2019 at his home in Selmer at the age of 70 Years, 2 Months, 23 Days.

Phillip was united in marriage to the love of his life, Patricia King Moore (Trisha), on April 5, 1974.

He volunteered for many years with Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief. He was also a volunteer with the State of Tennessee Hunter Safety program for 39 years. Phillip taught school for 30 years and loved and cared about his students very much. He was also a Ham Radio Operator. He was an active member of Forty Forks Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School up until his illness. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, fishing, woodworking, and traveling with his wife. He and his dad built his house. Phillip was a friend to everyone. He was a very steadfast man and loved God with all his heart. He had a great passion and concern for all people.

Phillip was a very special uncle to his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia; a brother, Terry Moore and wife Lisa of Selmer; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth King of Selmer; a stepsister, Dianne Henson and husband Emerson of Bethel Springs, TN; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Jimmy Wilson; special nieces, Jenna Wilson Foote and husband Adam, Amy Wilson Gee and husband Matthew; nephews, Jamie King, Christopher Moore; niece, Ashley Hays and husband Morgan; great niece, Aleah Gee; great nephews, Colby Gee and Jake King; a host of extended family and friends whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, Phillip was preceded in death by his father-in-law, James Welborn King; brother-in-law, James Ernie King; stepmother, Willie Joe (Kirk) Moore.

Services will be held on May 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee, with Bro. Randy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Falcon Cemetery at Selmer, Tennessee. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 – 9:00 PM and Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer 731-645-3481

Memorials may be made to the Forty Forks Baptist Church Foreign Mission Fund.