Students gather to demonstrate after noose reportedly displayed in Milan High School

MILAN, Tenn. — A student is suspended after school officials say a noose was displayed inside a local school.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was at Milan High School Friday morning after receiving numerous calls and messages about the incident.

School leaders tell us the student accused of displaying the noose has been suspended. They said the noose was made from materials from inside the school.

Students gathered Friday in the school’s cafeteria to demonstrate against the display of the noose. They told us the school was supportive of their demonstration.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received multiple emails and Facebook comments questioning the motivation behind the incident. Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell says the risk assessment team will determine the nature of the incident through their investigation.

