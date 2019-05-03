The AMP launches 2019 live music series

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a fun way to spend some Friday evenings under the stars this summer? Look no further than the heart of the Hub City.

The Amphitheater in downtown Jackson has launched their 2019 live music series.

“Tonight is the first one, we got moved inside because of the weather forecast,” said chair of the AMP committee Jimmy Exum.

Exum says even changing music venues did not stop fans from traveling to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a night of music and dancing.

“A lot of these people don’t get to see good bands,” Exum said.

Exum says it was important to provide a family-friendly fun activity for locals during the summer months.

“It’s a quality of life issue,” Exum said. “We need to provide things for all of our citizens’ entertainment value, and we have good bands.”

The AMP committee says this is their sixth year hosting the live music series, and the reaction from the community continues to surprise them.