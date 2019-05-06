Cleo Iva Douglass McNabb, age 100, wife of the late Charles McNabb, departed this life on Saturday morning, May 4, 2019 while staying with her daughter in Clinton, Mississippi.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McNabb will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. The officiants will be Mrs. McNabb’s grandsons, Rev. Dan Roberts and Dr. Ron Roberts. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. Visitations for Mrs. McNabb will be from 5:30 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 and from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Cleo was born July 18, 1918 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Alvis Douglass and the late Iva Cole Douglass. She attended Warren Elementary School, was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and attended Lambert Community Church, all in Fayette County. She was married February 8, 1940 to Charles McNabb and helped her husband on the farm until she started working at Somerville Manufacturing (Salant & Salant) when it opened and remained there until it closed. In earlier years, Cleo enjoyed riding horses and gardening and in later years, she enjoyed traveling and watching The Price is Right and Jeopardy. She treasured the special times she had with her family and friends.

Mrs. McNabb is survived by her son, Douglass McNabb of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Charlotte McNabb Roberts (Russ) of Clinton, MS; two grandchildren, Ron Roberts (Elizabeth) of Clinton, MS, Dan Roberts (Tasha) of Temple, TX; and three great-grandsons, Austin Roberts, Russell Roberts and Elijah Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles McNabb who died January 14, 2004; three brothers, Vernon Douglass, Delbert Douglass, her twin brother, Leo “Buster” Douglass; four sisters, Vera Davis Barron, Aline German, Oleta German, Lola Douglass; and her daughter-in-law, Billie Jo Marr McNabb.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeff Davis, Jimmy Davis, Vernon Dollahite, Jr., Charles Rhea Douglass, Leo Douglass, Butch Hazelrig and Billy Morris. Honorary pallbearers will include J.D. Douglass.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

