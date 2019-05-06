Local wellness center offers activities for fitness week

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Lift Wellness Center is offering a week full of fitness activities the entire family.

Lift employees say their goal is to bring awareness to the community about the importance of exercising and living a healthy lifestyle.

The Lift Wellness Center is participating in the Walk 10k, known as a nationwide walking challenge. The center has partnered with the Medical Fitness Association to sponsor the walk.

“We are a medical fitness facility so we take part in this every year to not only to have awareness of medical fitness but also to get our community active,” said Emily Muse with The Lift.

The center will be offering resources and educational opportunities for the community to promoting the medical fitness and raising awareness of the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle.

“It brings awareness for exercise so people are already doing exercise so we just want them to be aware of them tracking their steps and how beneficial that is for their health,” said Muse.

This event cost $7 for Lift members and $10 for non-members. During this week, non-members of The Lift who register will be able to use the facility for free.

The event is open to everyone in the community and everybody is encouraged to join in and get moving.

“Absolutely all ages are welcome. It is very important for your health. Long-term to stay active. The more sedentary you become, the quicker you age and you run into health issues so its very important to stay active,” said Muse.

Medical fitness week is from May 6 through May 12. For more information or to participate, you can contact the Lift Wellness Center at (731) 425-6875.