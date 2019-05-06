Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper killed in interstate crash

JACKSON, Tenn.–“But he died doing what he loved,” said Chris Gatti, father of THP Trooper Matthew Gatti.



Just hours after Chris Gatti’s son, 24-year-old Trooper Matthew Gatti died in a tragic accident on Interstate 40 Monday afternoon, he is trying to find strength.

“I find it from the Lord, without God I have nothing,” said Gatti.

“Tonight we are suffering an extreme and tragic loss for our department and for our family,” said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“You know your suppose to go before your children,” said Gatti.

Gatti was a trooper with the THP’s Memphis District. He previously worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he was responding to a call before the crash with two 18 wheelers.

“And he lost control of his vehicle, and went into the…On sideways,” said Lt. Bill Miller of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“He loved people, he loved the folks he worked with,” said Gatti.

Chris said he wants his son’s legacy to live on.

“I want him to be remembered as someone who loved people as someone who loved his God,” said Gatti.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.