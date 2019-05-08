Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt and Tyson Foods provide free shortcake at Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Families and friends enjoyed free sweet treats!

The Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt and Tyson Foods joined to give people strawberry shortcakes and pink lemonade at the Strawberry Festival for the second year in a row.

Organizers say it’s all in efforts to give back.

“Seeing the smiles that we get from the community, that makes it all worthwhile. Always being involved, letting them know that it’s always important to give back to the community that they’re are a part of, its something that we strive to do today,” said Ferenza Linsey, the Boys and Girls Club program director.

Leaders with the Boys and Girls Club hope to do this again next year.