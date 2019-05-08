Family and local law enforcement prepare for Trooper Matthew Gatti’s funeral

NORTHWEST JACKSON, Tenn. — “There wasn’t a finer young man that could’ve married my daughter Anna, and I love him,” Frankie Lax said.

Frankie Lax is the father-in-law of Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti.

Lax says he had the difficult job of delivering the news of Gatti’s death to his daughter, Anna Lax Gatti.

“That was the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my life,” Lax said.

Now, just a few days after Trooper Gatti’s passing, his family and local law enforcement prepare for his funeral.

“One thing I can tell you is that Matthew Gatti did not die in vain, his legacy will continue on,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lieutenant William Futrell. “We will make sure of that.”

Gatti’s funeral will be held a West Jackson Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Monday May 13.

“Trooper Matthew Gatti will be given the full honors funeral on Monday,” Lt. Futrell said.

Bob Arrington with Arrington Funeral Directors says the public will have the chance to pay their respects prior to the funeral.

“There is not a formalized visitation. 11 [a.m.] to 2 [p.m.] he’ll be honored by lying in state with trooper guards,” Bob Arrington said. “People can come in and just pay their respects.”