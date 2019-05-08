Rosalie Manz
|Rosalie Manz, Springville TN
|93
|Henry County Medical Center
|May 7, 2019
|Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
|Her cremation will be buried in Lansing, MI with her parents.
|October 6, 1925 in Onley, Illinois
|Frederick Donald Manz Both preceded
Margret Sherwood-Manz
|Priscilla Martin, Buchanan TN
|Cousins: Janet Bishop, Peoria Il
Jane Hapeman DeKalb, IL
Survived by many friends and caregivers
|Ms. Manz was a graduate of Michigan State University, earning her master’s degree. She taught math for 13 years in Bay City, Michigan school system.
She also worked for the IRS in Lansing, MI and retired as a rural mail carrier in Vermontville, MI. Rosalie enjoyed collecting stamps and volunteered at Henry County Helping Hand.