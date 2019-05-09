Ware signs with Jackson State women’s basketball

TRENTON, Tenn. — Peabody senior point guard, Olivia Ware, signed to continue her basketball career here in West Tennessee at Jackson State Community College.

Known as a leader on the floor, Ware was a key component to Peabody’s success over the past 4 years.

During that time, the Lady Tide won a district title, and appeared in two region semifinals.

Last season, Ware led the team in multiple categories, including assists at 5.4 per game, and 3 point percentage, shooting 39%.