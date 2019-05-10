Entertainment hutch recall information

Thousands of entertainment hutches are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

Havertys has received 12 reports of the top shelf falling, including two minor injuries.

If you have one of theses hutches, you can contact Havertys for a free repair by a technician or have the repair parts shipped to you for you to fix yourself.

You can contact Havertys toll free 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 888-428-3789, or visit www.havertys.com and click on “Beckley Hutch” on the bottom of the first page for more information.