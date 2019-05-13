Communities gather to pay final respects to Tennessee Trooper Matthew Gatti

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Our fallen hero Trooper Matthew Gatti paid the greatest sacrifice of life… and of love for service and public safety,” said Captain Jimmie Johnson with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Trooper Matthew Gatti of the Tennessee Highway Patrol died Monday, May 6th while on duty. He was 24-years-old.

Monday, Trooper Gatti’s funeral was held at West Jackson Baptist Church. Gatti’s pastor. Wade Cash reflected on the first time he saw Gatti as a THP trooper.

“Matt was pulling up in his highway patrol car and I said, ‘that is not Matt the kid anymore… that’s Matt the man,” said Cash.

Gatti’s coworkers also spoke during the funeral, offering a special message to those who worked alongside Trooper Gatti everyday.

“I know many of his coworkers are struggling right now,” said Colonel Dereck Stewart, “you’re struggling because he left his mark on you.”

Captain Jimmie Johnson with the Tennessee Highway Patrol also gave a special message to the Gatti family.

“This is just the beginning of our department, our district being there for you,” said Johnson, “don’t hesitate at any time to reach out to us if you need us.”

Governor Bill Lee was also in attendance and thanked Trooper Gatti for his service and dedication.

“I am grateful that Matthew chose a highly honorable career,” said Governor Lee, who later presented trooper Gatti’s wife with a flag.

“Matt has laid down his life to protect and serve, and all of Tennessee is grateful for that,” said Governor Lee.