Local marines tee off to give back to community

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local marines detachment hosted their fourth annual golf tournament Monday afternoon.

The Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League Detachment took part in the event at the Jackson National Golf Club.

Proceeds from the tournament will help give back to the community and national veteran’s causes.

“Once an active duty military veteran separates, it’s difficult for them to adjust to civilian life, so this gives them an opportunity to get out in the community and actually serve their local community without still having to continuously wear the military uniform,” said Senior Vice of Command, Andy Vistrand.

Vistrand says roughly $14,000 was raised last year. Organizers say they still plan to continue the tournament next year.