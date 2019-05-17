Teenager dies in Crockett County multi-vehicle crash

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. — Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say 19-year-old Christopher Kuykendall of Humboldt was killed Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident involving three vehicles happened around 1 p.m. on Old Jackson Road in Crockett County.

“It was a mess,” Jessie Swindle said. “It was two trucks and a car, and the two trucks were linked together in the front end. The motors looked like they were stacked on top of each other.”

Swindle was among of the first people at the scene. Others in area say the crash was so loud they thought it was an explosion.

“I live about 2,000 feet away. I heard it good,” Swindle said. “My other neighbors heard it, and it was a huge impact.”

Swindle says he never hopes to witness another wreck of this magnitude.

“I got tears in my eyes. I got choked up. That’s about the worst wreck I’ve ever seen, and I don’t want to see another,” Swindle said.

Investigators with the THP say another person involved in the wreck was injured. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.