Jackson City Council approves 2019-2020 budget

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson City Council approved the 2019-2020 budget, and the numbers look similar to the 2018-2019 budget.

But more funding will go toward storm drainage and ADA compliance for sidewalks throughout the city.

“We bumped both of them up roughly $300,000 because of the demands of storm water issues that face our city, and also our mandated ADA compliance on our sidewalks,” Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Tuesday’s decision left the city with $1.3 million in the budget for other projects.

Mayor Gist said that most of the departments came in under budget, including the Jackson Police Department, where the budget takes into account overtime and an officer shortage.

“Now we’ve moved to 12 hour shifts and using some overtime, which obviously increases your budget, but also you don’t have the employees to hire because they are simply not applying,” Mayor Gist said.

The $6 million the city received for the local option sales tax will stay in the budget to go toward other projects and expenses.

“It’s being used for a number of items. Number one, it’s being used for operating expenses that we have on a yearly basis. Some of it went to capital, to be used in capital,” Mayor Gist said.