JMCSS narrows search for interim superintendent

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board inches closer to finding an interim leader for the school district.

In April, Jackson-Madison County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones announced he will be resigning from his position effective June 30.

The school board is now going through the process of finding an interim superintendent.

Thursday evening, during a special meeting the list of applicants was narrowed from six to two individuals.

After a vote, the school board announced Jared Myracle and Ray Washington as the two finalists for the interim position.

Myracle is currently the Jackson-Madison County School System’s Chief Academic Officer.

Washington is the Chief Operating Officer for the school district.

Both men worked closely with Dr. Jones.

School board chairman Kevin Alexander says that will hopefully make the transition easier.

“That simplifies it a whole lot,” said Alexander, “nobody has to come in and learn the district and learn the people.”

Rose Anderson is a retired teacher and current substitute teacher in the Jackson-Madison County School District.

She agrees both men are qualified for the job.

“They’ve been a part of the school system so they have knowledge of what’s going on and should be able to continue moving our system forward,” said Anderson, “we need to move forward, not go backwards.”

Both Myracle and Washington will be interviewed during a special called school board meeting, next Thursday afternoon at 5:30 in the board room of the school district’s central office.The interim superintendent will be selected at next week’s meeting.

Alexander says the interim superintendent will not be eligible to take on the role long-term.

School board members say they likely won’t begin their search for a long-term superintendent until after the interim superintendent begins on July 1.