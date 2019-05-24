Trenton family seeks justice for shooting victim

TRENTON, Tenn. — In October, Investigators with the Trenton police department say 43-year-old Billy Smith died after being shot on Lexington Street in Trenton.

Maxine Blakely is Smith’s mother.

She says she will never forget that day, because it was also her birthday.

“I can’t comprehend it still,” said Blakely, “I’m lonely, but God’s given me a sense of peace with it.”

Blakely says the past 7 months have been difficult for her family, and the amount of violence in her community needs to come to an end.

“Gun violence… they need to crack down on it. I don’t condone it.”

The day after the shooting, Trenton police say Brad Johnson was charged with second degree murder..

Friday, he appeared in court again, but the hearing was postponed until a later date.

Blakely says she believes justice will eventually come.

“When it’s all said and done,” said Blakely, “God gets revenge.”

Brad Johnson’s next court date is this Tuesday May 28 in Trenton city court.