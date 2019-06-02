Local church celebrates 175th anniversary

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – A West Tennessee church is celebrating a huge milestone.

Sunday was a big day of celebration for Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

“God has shown his faithfulness to the people of this church and no doubt they came from them being on their knees praying for many years,” said Pastor Rick Babin.

The church celebrated 175 years of service and fellowship. It all started in 1844 when the church opened its doors to the community. The church invited some of its former pastors to speak to the congregation.

“In 1854, the church moved to this location we are on now,” said church member Bob Brown. “Started off in a brush arbor and we have pictures here on display. It was a little small church. In 1920, it built the first big church and in 1964 it got torn down to what we have today.”

As part of the celebration, loved ones gathered among one another singing songs of worship and joining in prayer.

“God gives us certain platforms to make his glory known over the time and our time here on earth,” said Babin. “To me, this is the great platform to share about how faithful he is in his covenant with his children.”