Slightly Cooler And Dry For Monday

Weather Update – 11:13 p.m. – Sunday, June 2nd

Our night ahead will be calm, clear and overall comfortable. A cold front moved through the Mid-south earlier this afternoon and is being trailed by high pressure. That will continue to give us dry and slightly cool conditions through our Monday.

Highs will be in the lower 80s, only a few degrees below average, for tomorrow. For the most part, much of the day will be mostly sunny but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday we have a slight chance for some scattered showers.

It’s not really until Thursday when more substantial rain moves through thanks to a low pressure system trekking through the Mid-south. Depending how close the system does get to the area, forecast rain from Thursday through at least Saturday is looking to be moderate to heavy at times.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com