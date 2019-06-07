‘Shooting Hunger’ event helps food insecure families

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The agriculture community joined together Friday afternoon to raise money to feed hungry Tennesseans.

With the help of more than 60 team members and a shotgun, food insecure families across the Mid-South are going to get the help they need.

“We serve on an average about 200,000 families, and annually our goal is to increase that number,” said Mid-South Food Bank President and CEO Estella Mayhue-Greer.

“Shooting Hunger,” presented by Tennessee Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and Tennessee Farmers Cooperative, raises money for organizations and includes Mid-South Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank to help families in rural communities — especially here in West Tennessee.

“You never know what’s causing that. It could be someone in your household that lost a job, it could be health issues,” said upcoming Second Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Nancy Keil. “It could be that multi-generations have to move in together, and you only have so much money to go so far.”

The food banks work to get as many donations as possible from grocers, farmers and manufacturers, many of whom were there to support the fundraiser.

“We’ve been big supporters of Central Harvest, and this is a great event that raises money for people that are hungry in this country that are in need,” said Jimmy Tosh of Tosh Farms, who was also a Title One Sponsor for the event.

Registration fees and sponsor donations went toward the fundraising, and even if you didn’t participate in a team, there are still ways to help a family in need.

“We appreciate every dollar we receive. We’re able to provide three meals,” Mayhue-Greer said.

“We have people who also do food drives and bring food to us,” Keil said. “So it is giving of your time and talent, food and financial.”

By midday, enough money was raised to bring 250,000 meals for those in need.

